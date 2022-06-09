Warriors G Stephen Curry On Game 4 Status: 'I'm Going to Play'

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry told the media on Thursday that he will play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Steph Curry: “I’m going to play. That’s all I know right now.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 9, 2022

Curry said to reporters, “I’m going to play. That’s all I know right now.”

It’s quite the sigh of relief for Warriors fans everywhere as the two-time MVP was seen wincing in pain after his foot was rolled up late in the fourth quarter of their Game 3 defeat during a scrum for a loose ball. Golden State faces a pivotal Game 4 in Boston on Friday night as they look to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the series before things head back to California for Game 5.

In 19 postseason games this year, Curry has averaged 26.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently four-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics on Friday night with the total set at 214, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.