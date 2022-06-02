BETTING Fantasy NBA News
02:48 PM, June 2, 2022

Warriors' Gary Payton II "On Track" for Game 1 vs. Celtics

David.Connelly1

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is “on track” to dress and be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Payton has not seen the court in nearly a month after fracturing his left elbow on a Flagrant 2 foul from Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks on May 3. It’s been somewhat of a breakout season for the 29-year-old. Payton averaged a career-high in points, rebounds, and steals and saw 17.6 minutes per game during the regular season, a serious uptick from just 4.0 minutes per outing in 2020-21.

Payton has averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in seven games this postseason. If he does return to the team’s lineup, expect Moses Moody to likely lose a large chunk of his allocated minutes in the rotation.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently four-point favorites against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, with the total set at 213.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.