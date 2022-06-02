Warriors' Gary Payton II "On Track" for Game 1 vs. Celtics
David.Connelly1
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow) is “on track” to dress and be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is on track to dress and be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston tonight, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Remarkable return process for Payton after fracturing his left elbow on May 3.
Payton has not seen the court in nearly a month after fracturing his left elbow on a Flagrant 2 foul from Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks on May 3. It’s been somewhat of a breakout season for the 29-year-old. Payton averaged a career-high in points, rebounds, and steals and saw 17.6 minutes per game during the regular season, a serious uptick from just 4.0 minutes per outing in 2020-21.
Payton has averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in seven games this postseason. If he does return to the team’s lineup, expect Moses Moody to likely lose a large chunk of his allocated minutes in the rotation.
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Odds
The Golden State Warriors are currently four-point favorites against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, with the total set at 213.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
