Warriors HC Steve Kerr to Alter Rotation Amid Team's Struggles?

The Golden State Warriors’ quest to repeat as NBA champions has gotten off to a rough start. Through nine games, the Warriors sit 12th in the Western Conference with a 3-6 record, their latest defeat coming at the hands of the rebuilding Orlando Magic, 130-129 on Thursday.

“We have to save us,” said head coach Steve Kerr postgame. “Because nobody else is coming.”

One thing Kerr has vowed to do to get his struggling team back on track is to alter his rotation, saying:

“We’ve had nine games now, so we’ve had a decent look at combinations. It’s time to try something different. Everybody’s gonna get a chance to play. We’ve got guys who are dying to get on the floor, and we’ve got to find combinations that play. We will look at that as a staff.”

We’ll see what Kerr draws up for Friday when Golden State completes its five-game road trip against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Warriors as +4 point underdogs on the spread and +150 on the moneyline.