Warriors HC Steve Kerr to Alter Rotation Amid Team's Struggles?
Paul Connor
The Golden State Warriors’ quest to repeat as NBA champions has gotten off to a rough start. Through nine games, the Warriors sit 12th in the Western Conference with a 3-6 record, their latest defeat coming at the hands of the rebuilding Orlando Magic, 130-129 on Thursday.
One thing Kerr has vowed to do to get his struggling team back on track is to alter his rotation, saying:
“We’ve had nine games now, so we’ve had a decent look at combinations. It’s time to try something different. Everybody’s gonna get a chance to play. We’ve got guys who are dying to get on the floor, and we’ve got to find combinations that play. We will look at that as a staff.”
We’ll see what Kerr draws up for Friday when Golden State completes its five-game road trip against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3).
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Warriors as +4 point underdogs on the spread and +150 on the moneyline.
