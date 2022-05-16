Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Clears COVID-19 Protocols

After spending the last week without their head coach, the Golden State Warriors confirmed that they would have Steve Kerr back in time for the Western Conference Finals. Kerr was forced into the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 but has met the requirements to rejoin the team.

Steve Kerr has cleared protocol and is back with the Warriors ahead of the conference finals. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 15, 2022

Associate coach Mike Brown took the reigns for the Warriors, helping them to a 2-1 record without Kerr and securing their first conference finals berth since the 2018-19 season.

The Warriors await the winner of the Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks series, with Game 7 scheduled for Sunday night.

The Suns ended the regular season with the best record in the Association and would hold home-court advantage with a win. However, Golden State would have the honor if the Mavs pull off the upset.

The betting market has taken a stance on the Suns in tonight’s matchup, installing them as -6.5 favorites against the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.