Warriors Heavily Targeted on Moneyline for Game 3

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics’ best-of-seven series will shift to Beantown Wednesday for Game 3, tied at one. During the regular season, Boston was an excellent home team, owning a 28-13 record, and followed that up in the postseason through nine games with five wins.

The Celtics opened Game 3 as 3.5-point favorites, and that number has yet to shift. Looking at wagers on the spread, 51% of bets and 55% of the handle are following the home team in Boston for this matchup.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors outscored the Celtics by 21 points in the third quarter of Game 2, which helped lead them to the win. If they continue to push the pace and shoot above 40% from the three, this Warriors team will be challenging to solve, even for an elite defensive squad like the Celtics.

After the Warriors’ dominant 19-point victory in Game 2, you can understand why the public gravitated towards them on the moneyline in Game 3. You’re getting plus-money value with the Warriors at +135, compared to the Celtics at -160. There’s a lot to like about the adjustments the Warriors made in the second half of Game 2, and the money has followed. Looking at moneyline wagers, 82% of bets and 85% of the handle are currently on the Warriors for this contest.

The total has been interesting through two games. The first matchup of this series saw 228 points scored, and the second saw a much lower 195. The Celtics likely want this to be lower scoring and avoid trading shots with this Warriors’ electric offense. Game 3 has the total set at 212.5, with 50% of the bets on the under and 55% of the handle.

In addition to game props, the public has also been targeting multiple player props ahead of this Game 3 matchup of the NBA Finals. The most popular ones have been on the Warriors, including props on Curry, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson.

Thompson has tallied just 26 points in two games in the series and has a point total prop set at 19.5 for Game 3. With Thompson already going under that number twice in this series, 59% of bets have come in on the under.

Poole has also seen a lot of action with his total points and rebounds prop. The total of those two is currently set at 16.5, and 94% of bets are attacking the under. In the first two games of this series, Poole has finished with a combined total of 11 and 19 in those respective categories.

Lastly, the sharp-shooting Curry’s total number of made three-pointers is set at 4.5 for Game 3, and 88% of bets are currently on the over. In Games 1 and 2, Curry recorded 7 and 5 threes, which likely demonstrates why this prop is again a popular one to target.