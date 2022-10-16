Warriors' Jordan Poole Finalizing Contract Extension With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of locking up Jordan Poole long-term. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Golden State is about to come to terms with their rising young star on a four-year, $140 million contract extension.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Poole had a breakout campaign in what was effectively his first full season. The 23-year-old logged 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage.

Poole made headlines earlier this year when teammate Draymond Green punched him in the face during an altercation at practice. The video was later leaked, showing Green as the incident’s aggressor.

As noted by Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Poole and Green are said to “Have a history, but no players from the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted.”

The deal is interesting because part of the issues between Draymond and Poole were rumored to be about the fact the latter was already in contract negotiations while the former has not had talks on an extension.

Golden State hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18th as part of a must-watch NBA doubleheader to kick off the year.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dubs as -6.5-point home favorites over LA with a -270 moneyline. G-State also holds the third-best NBA title odds at +700 (tied with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers)