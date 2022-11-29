Warriors-Mavericks Preview: Streaking Warriors Look Unstoppable

Tonight is the first rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Finals as the Golden State Warriors travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks. After starting the season slowly, the Warriors have found their groove, winning five of their last six games.

Golden State’s loss during that stretch came when Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins all sat out. Dallas continues to be a one-man team behind Luka Doncic’s 33-9-8 stat line, putting him tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo at +280 to take home league MVP honors.

Warriors @ Mavericks Game Information

Location: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

This will be an exciting matchup as the Warriors shoot the most threes per game while the Mavericks allow the fewest amount of opponent threes per game. Projecting whether a great offense will overcome a great defense is always tricky, but the Warriors have found their rhythm of late, so we’ll trust the Dubs.

Warriors @ Mavericks Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Warriors -1.5 (-112) | Mavericks +1.5 (-108)

Warriors -1.5 (-112) | Mavericks +1.5 (-108) Moneyline: Warriors (-130) | Mavericks (+110)

Warriors (-130) | Mavericks (+110) Total: Over 228 (-110) | Under 228 (-110)

The Warriors have been surging, whereas the Mavs have dropped five of six. In particular, Golden State’s last three games were an absolute show of force, winning each game by double digits while averaging 130 points per game. The public appears to be slightly favoring the Warriors as well. Dallas is the worst team in the NBA ATS (4-14-1), so we’ll lay the minimal points and back the reigning champions on a hot streak.

Warriors @ Mavericks Prop Picks on FanDuel

Doncic OVER 7.5 Assists (-148)

Curry OVER 12.5 Reb+Ast (-128) | Wiggins OVER 2.5 Threes (+132)

Thompson OVER 3.5 Threes (+106) | OVER 17.5 Points (-115)

We’re riding with all OVERs tonight, which might seem a little bullish, but when the numbers back them up, why not bet on the fun side? Luka has surpassed 7.5 assists in his last five games. With everything running through Doncic, we like the odds on this prop.

Curry has combined for at least 15 rebounds and assists in four of his last five games. We hope this line jumps to 13.5 to get plus value. If you aren’t looking to play a combination, we will favor Curry’s assist prop as he’s gone over eight assists in four of his last five games, making Curry’s 8+ assists at +170 odds look attractive.

Wiggins has gone over 2.5 threes in six straight games while shooting just over 53% from deep during that stretch. Some regression is inevitable, but this is a strong buy at the +132 line until Wiggins flatlines from downtown.

We like Thompson to go over his three-point prop and point total tonight. He’s gone over 3.5 threes in five of his last seven games, averaging 10.3 attempts per game over that stretch. Additionally, he has gone over 17.5 points in six straight games, so if you’re backing one of the Thompson plays, you might as well back both.