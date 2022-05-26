Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. Expected To Miss Game 5 vs. Mavericks

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is not expected to play in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is not expected to play tonight in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 26, 2022

Porter also missed Game 4 on Tuesday with the same foot issue. There was a bit of hope leading up to tonight’s Game 5 that he may be able to give it a go which bodes well for his eventual return, given that this decision was made just a few hours before tip-off.

Porter has averaged 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game during this postseason in 13 appearances. With him out of the rotation, expect to see a similar uptick in minutes and usage for rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently seven-point favorites against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Thursday night, with the total set at 215.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.