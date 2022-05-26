BETTING Fantasy NBA News
03:59 PM, May 26, 2022

Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. Expected To Miss Game 5 vs. Mavericks

David.Connelly1

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is not expected to play in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Porter also missed Game 4 on Tuesday with the same foot issue. There was a bit of hope leading up to tonight’s Game 5 that he may be able to give it a go which bodes well for his eventual return, given that this decision was made just a few hours before tip-off.

Porter has averaged 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game during this postseason in 13 appearances. With him out of the rotation, expect to see a similar uptick in minutes and usage for rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently seven-point favorites against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 on Thursday night, with the total set at 215.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.