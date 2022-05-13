Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. Questionable For Game 6 Vs. Grizzlies

The Commercial Appeal’s Evan Barnes reports that Golden State Warriors head coach Mike Brown said the team would “wait and see” about Otto Porter Jr.‘s availability for Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mike Brown said Otto Porter’s status is “wait and see” tonight for Game 6. Listed as questionable on the Warriors’ injury report. — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) May 13, 2022

Porter Jr. suffered a right foot injury in Game 5 and is questionable for Friday. Although he isn’t a starter, the veteran would be a significant loss for the Warriors to overcome, particularly after two double-digit efforts in Games 3 and 4 before the injury. It removes 21.5 minutes from the team’s rotation, which means a combination of starters and bench players will have to make up those lost minutes.

Porter Jr. has averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in ten playoff appearances this postseason. If he cannot give it a go tonight, expect Nemanja Bjelica to benefit from Porter’s absence.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently eight-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6, with the total set at 218.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.