Warriors' Otto Porter Jr. Questionable For Game 6 Vs. Grizzlies
David.Connelly1
The Commercial Appeal’s Evan Barnes reports that Golden State Warriors head coach Mike Brown said the team would “wait and see” about Otto Porter Jr.‘s availability for Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Mike Brown said Otto Porter’s status is “wait and see” tonight for Game 6. Listed as questionable on the Warriors’ injury report.
Porter Jr. suffered a right foot injury in Game 5 and is questionable for Friday. Although he isn’t a starter, the veteran would be a significant loss for the Warriors to overcome, particularly after two double-digit efforts in Games 3 and 4 before the injury. It removes 21.5 minutes from the team’s rotation, which means a combination of starters and bench players will have to make up those lost minutes.
Porter Jr. has averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in ten playoff appearances this postseason. If he cannot give it a go tonight, expect Nemanja Bjelica to benefit from Porter’s absence.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Odds
The Golden State Warriors are currently eight-point favorites against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6, with the total set at 218.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.