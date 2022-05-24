Warriors' Otto Porter OUT Tonight vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors will take the cautious approach when it comes to role player Otto Porter Jr. The former Washington Wizard will sit out Game 4 after sustaining a left foot injury on Sunday against the Mavericks in Dallas.

Steve Kerr on Otto Porter Jr.: "We just don't want to take a chance in terms of his future availability." https://t.co/LUFrxzKTts — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 24, 2022

Porter exited early in Game 3 after landing awkwardly in the second quarter. He immediately limped off the court and back to the locker room in obvious pain. Porter played just over six minutes before leaving for the rest of the game. He went 1-of-2 from the field for two points and pulled down a single rebound.

The third overall pick from the 2013 NBA Entry Draft was listed as questionable on Sunday, so this looks more like Golden State giving Porter some rest with a comfortable three-game lead in the series.

While the former Georgetown standout does not fill up the stat sheet, he’s a vital member of the rotation, bringing hustle and defense. In these playoffs, Porter averages nearly 21 minutes, 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.

Tonight’s game is essentially a pick ’em at FanDuel Sportsbook with Golden State, a +1 point road dog, and +100 on the moneyline.