Warriors' Otto Porter OUT Tonight vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors will take the cautious approach when it comes to role player Otto Porter Jr. The former Washington Wizard will sit out Game 4 after sustaining a left foot injury on Sunday against the Mavericks in Dallas.
Steve Kerr on Otto Porter Jr.: "We just don't want to take a chance in terms of his future availability." https://t.co/LUFrxzKTts
Porter exited early in Game 3 after landing awkwardly in the second quarter. He immediately limped off the court and back to the locker room in obvious pain. Porter played just over six minutes before leaving for the rest of the game. He went 1-of-2 from the field for two points and pulled down a single rebound.
The third overall pick from the 2013 NBA Entry Draft was listed as questionable on Sunday, so this looks more like Golden State giving Porter some rest with a comfortable three-game lead in the series.
While the former Georgetown standout does not fill up the stat sheet, he’s a vital member of the rotation, bringing hustle and defense. In these playoffs, Porter averages nearly 21 minutes, 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.
Tonight’s game is essentially a pick ’em at FanDuel Sportsbook with Golden State, a +1 point road dog, and +100 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.