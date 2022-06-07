Warriors SF Andre Iguodala Questionable For Game 3

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala is questionable for Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 7, 2022

Iguodala is dealing with a knee issue but hasn’t had much of an impact on Golden State’s playoff run. Still, every minute within the rotation can count in such a tight series. He also provides a high level of experience on the court as a former Finals MVP, so losing that veteran presence can undoubtedly hold some weight.

In four playoff games this postseason, Iguodala has averaged 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. If he isn’t available for Wednesday’s contest, expect Nemanja Bjelica or Moses Moody to see additional minutes as fill-ins.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday with the total set at 212.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.