Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins & SF Andre Iguodala Both Available Tuesday Vs. Nuggets

Golden State Warriors small forwards Andrew Wiggins (health and safety protocols) and Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) are both available for Tuesday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets, per San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau.

Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala are good to go tonight. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 29, 2021

Wiggins will make his return on Tuesday after entering the league’s health and safety protocols on December 17, a much-needed piece as he has started in all 29 of his appearances this season. Iguodala has been nursing some knee swelling that has kept him out of three different contests this season but looks like he will give it a go against Denver. It’s another solid piece back for Golden State as it adds 20.2 minutes per game back to the rotation after the former All-Star had missed the last two games.

Wiggins has averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 29 games this season. Iguodala has averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 16 games played on the year.

Denver Nuggets Vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

The Golden State Warriors are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday with the total set at 218, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.