Warriors Slight Favorites Over Celtics After 2 Games

After two games in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors are still slight favorites to win the series over the Boston Celtics.

Boston put together a dominant fourth quarter in Game 1, outscoring the Warriors 40-16 in the final frame to erase a 12-point deficit and come out on top 120-108. Game 2 was a different story, with the Warriors responding, beating up the Celtics 107-88.

The series now shifts to Boston, with the Celtics boasting home-court advantage after splitting the first two games in California. Games 3 and 4 of this series will go Wednesday and Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Two quarters have been the difference-makers, with the dominant fourth from Boston in Game 1 and the Warriors outscoring the Celtics by 21 in Game 2’s third frame.

The Phoenix Suns own the highest ticket percentage at 20.2%, with the two remaining teams boasting the second and third highest percentages. The Warriors own the second-highest amount of tickets with 15.7%, followed by the Celtics at 10.9%.

Heading to Boston for Game 3, the Warriors are slight favorites to win the NBA Championship at -115, with their opponents in the Celtics sitting at -105.

There’s some value in what both teams are offering at those respective prices. You can make a legitimate case that the Celtics should be the team currently favored and not the Warriors, meaning siding with Boston’s price right now is where you should likely lean at -105.

The money has come in favoring the Warriors, who will look to win their first NBA Championship since 2018 when they defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State has accumulated 28.1% of the handle, compared to the Celtics with 16.9%.

With how deep this Warriors team is offensively, you can see why a lot of the money has gravitated towards Steph Curry and the Warriors. The Celtics have been elite in the postseason in terms of defense, which has made this an exciting stylistic matchup through two games.

It’s hard to declare complete confidence in either side, but there’s little doubt that this series will be a long one and will likely come down to which side best exemplifies their respective strengths.

Below you can find the remaining two teams’ odds to win the NBA Championship on the BetMGM Sportsbook.