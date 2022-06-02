Warriors Slight Favorites Over Celtics Ahead of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will kick off the NBA Finals on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET from Chase Center in California.

The Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019. Golden State defeated Denver in five games, Memphis in six games, and Dallas in five games, with their biggest test being an elite Boston squad in this upcoming matchup. The Celtics last appeared in an NBA Finals back in 2010, where the team lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games. Boston’s path to the NBA Finals was a little more difficult than the Warriors, beating the Brooklyn Nets in four games, the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games, and the Miami Heat in seven games in the Conference Finals.

Throughout the playoffs, Jayson Tatum has been electric for the Celtics, averaging 27 points per game, while Stephen Curry leads the Warriors at 25.9.

This Warriors team can come at you in waves and has averaged the most points per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs at 114.5, while the Celtics were a middle-of-the-pack team offensively at 107.1. Defensively, the circumstances are almost flipped, with the Celtics allowing the second lowest points per game at 101, while the Warriors have allowed an average of 109.1 to their opponents.

This series could come down to which side performs better in their area of expertise, which should make for a fascinating stylistic matchup in this year’s NBA Finals.

Curry and the Warriors will enter the NBA Finals as moderate favorites over the Celtics, where they boast odds of -160 to win the title this year. The Celtics present some value at their current price of +130, which has risen from +4000 to begin the season.

There’s already been some sizable action placed on this series, with a bettor placing $125,000 on the Warriors at +360, which would payout at $450,000. All of the action hasn’t been going towards Golden State either, with a bettor having a $20,000 ticket on the Celtics to win the NBA Championship at +500, which would payout $100,000.

Tickets were fairly spread out through the year, but the Warriors owned the second most tickets to win it all with a ticket percentage of 13.8%, compared to the Celtics, who had the fourth-highest at 9.3%.

Three teams this year had a handle percentage above ten percent. The Warriors led that pack at 22.3%, followed by the Phoenix Suns at 20.6%, and the Celtics at 13.1%.

There’s not a ton of value at the Warriors’ current price point, but the Celtics’ number looks attractive and should be considered for what should be a great NBA Finals.

Below you can find the updated NBA Finals odds for the two remaining teams from the BetMGM Sportsbook.