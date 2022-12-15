Warriors Star PG Stephen Curry (Shoulder) Undergoing MRI Thursday
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, Golden State Warriors (14-15) star point guard Stephen Curry will undergo an MRI Thursday on his injured left shoulder.
Curry suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 125-119 loss to the Pacers (15-14) after attempting to steal the ball from Indiana forward Jalen Smith. Curry immediately grabbed for his shoulder before heading back to the locker room, where he was subsequently ruled out. Before the injury, the two-time MVP was putting the Warriors on his back, racking up 38 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in 30 minutes.
“I checked in with [Curry] briefly but haven’t had a chance to go into detail,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr postgame. “Steph is always a guy with a great outlook on life, so he’s in good spirits.”
If Curry is forced to miss time, Jordan Poole would see a significant increase in usage and would be a popular play in DFS contests.
The Dubs continue their road trip Friday as they battle the Philadelphia 76ers (15-12) at Wells Fargo Center.
