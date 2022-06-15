Warriors' Stephen Curry Owns Stranglehold on NBA Finals MVP

Stephen Curry is leading the charge to capture NBA Finals MVP, with Golden State having a chance to close out the series on Thursday in Boston.

The Warriors picked up a Game 5 victory at the Chase Center by a score of 104-94 that has the Celtics on the brink of elimination.

Andrew Wiggins helped lead the Warriors to the victory, posting a team-high 26 points, which now has him with the third-best odds to take home the award. It’s a longshot that someone from Golden State will be able to dethrone Curry, but the Toronto native has still played admirably in this series to get the team to this point. His price of +2000 might look appetizing, but it’s still difficult to see a scenario where he can pull this off unless he manages to do something otherworldly in Game 6.

Even with Curry being a sizeable favorite to win NBA Finals MVP at -350, he had a historic streak snapped in Game 5, where he didn’t record a three-pointer for the first time in 233 games. Even with that in mind, Curry has posted excellent numbers in the NBA Finals, averaging 30.6 points-per-game on 47% shooting from the floor. The sharp-shooting Golden State guard helped shift the series in the Warriors’ favor after putting on a clinic in Game 4 and dropping 43 points, which evened the series at two. This is where the most significant odds shift in the series occurred, and you’re now seeing Curry reap the benefits.

If the Celtics can win the next two games and hoist the NBA Championship, it’ll likely be because of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting on special performances. The Celtics star duo has some value present here to win NBA Finals MVP, specifically Tatum, even if Brown’s price is much lower on the board. Tatum has yet to make a full impact in this series, and it’s hard to see this thing ending without that transpiring, especially with how he played during the first three rounds of the postseason. His current odds of +350 might be the direction to go in terms of value here, especially if Boston can force a Game 7.

With all that in mind, Curry still owns the highest ticket percentage of the remaining players with 17.7% of tickets, followed by Tatum with 10.4%, and Klay Thompson with 8.5%.

The money has seen over a third head in Curry’s direction, with him boasting 34.1% of the handle, while Tatum owns the only other handle in double digits at 14.8%.

Below you can find the top five highest odds remaining to win NBA Finals on the BetMGM Sportsbook.