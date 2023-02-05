Warriors' Stephen Curry Ruled Out Monday vs. Thunder
Grant White
The next time the Golden State Warriors take to the court, they’ll do so without Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP and Dubs’ starting point guard has been ruled out of Monday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a leg injury.
Curry suffered the injury in Saturday’s win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks.
As noted by Anthony Slater, there’s no timetable for his return to action, as the team will continue evaluating Curry’s status.
Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the Thunder as the Warriors continue to test and determine the extent of his leg injury suffered last night against the Mavericks, per sources. Official diagnosis/timetable could take a couple days to determine.
As usual, Curry has been an asset for the Warriors this season. The nine-time All-Star leads the team in scoring, ranking second in assists and third in rebounding. Consequently, he’s accumulated the most Win Shares and top-rated Value Over Replacement Player.
Jordan Poole has filled in for Curry in the past and should take over ball-handling duties until he returns.
Stay tuned for a line on tomorrow's contest as today's schedule starts to wrap up.
