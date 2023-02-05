Warriors to Watch Draymond Green and Stephen Curry's Minutes

Even for NBA players, time is unforgiving.

In the autumn years of their dynasty, the Golden State Warriors need to make certain concessions for their aging roster.

Specifically, Steve Kerr noted that Draymond Green and Stephen Curry would continue to see decreased usage as they look to preserve their aging core’s shelf life over an 82-game season.

Asked Kerr about taking Curry out earlier than normal last night–he confirmed he's trying to cut down Curry + Draymond's minutes for now. Draymond played 32 last night, down about 3-4 from usual in a tight game. Curry was trending the same before his injury. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) February 5, 2023

Green is still soaking a lot of minutes on a nightly basis. The four-time All-Star played over 32 minutes in Saturday’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the seventh time in eight games he’s surpassed that threshold.

Similarly, Curry has been a mainstay on the court for the Dubs. Saturday’s performance notwithstanding, Curry had played at least 33 minutes in nine straight appearances.

However, Kerr is trying to insulate his roster from exactly what happened against the Mavs, as Curry was forced to depart early with a leg injury.

The Warriors have an exciting young nucleus. Waning Curry and Green’s minutes could mean a bigger platform for Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga to shine. Further, it could help the team make an extended run in the postseason.

As it stands, Golden State is priced at +1200 to win it all, per FanDuel Sportsbook.