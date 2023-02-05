Warriors to Watch Draymond Green and Stephen Curry's Minutes
Grant White
Even for NBA players, time is unforgiving.
In the autumn years of their dynasty, the Golden State Warriors need to make certain concessions for their aging roster.
Specifically, Steve Kerr noted that Draymond Green and Stephen Curry would continue to see decreased usage as they look to preserve their aging core’s shelf life over an 82-game season.
Asked Kerr about taking Curry out earlier than normal last night–he confirmed he's trying to cut down Curry + Draymond's minutes for now. Draymond played 32 last night, down about 3-4 from usual in a tight game. Curry was trending the same before his injury.
Green is still soaking a lot of minutes on a nightly basis. The four-time All-Star played over 32 minutes in Saturday’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the seventh time in eight games he’s surpassed that threshold.
Similarly, Curry has been a mainstay on the court for the Dubs. Saturday’s performance notwithstanding, Curry had played at least 33 minutes in nine straight appearances.
However, Kerr is trying to insulate his roster from exactly what happened against the Mavs, as Curry was forced to depart early with a leg injury.
The Warriors have an exciting young nucleus. Waning Curry and Green’s minutes could mean a bigger platform for Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga to shine. Further, it could help the team make an extended run in the postseason.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.