Warriors vs Celtics Game 3 Betting Model Preview

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors -115
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics -105
Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Analysis
The Golden State Warriors put on a clinic for the second consecutive third quarter in Game 2 to help propel them to a victory, outscoring Boston 35-14. If the Celtics have hopes of taking a series lead as the home team tonight, they’ll need to come better prepared for the third frame and make the proper adjustments at halftime.
Golden State was efficient with the three in Game 2, shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc, which could spell trouble for the Celtics if they can’t defend the perimeter better. Boston will also need more from their depth options in Game 3 after having just three players finish Game 2 in double-figures, with the team shooting only 37.5% from the floor. The Celtics will also need to clean things up at TD Garden, where they only have a 5-4 record in this postseason run.
The SportsGrid betting model strongly favors the Celtics at home tonight, giving them an 80.67% win probability and a five-star rating on the moneyline. Boston has been elite after suffering a loss and has yet to drop two games in a row, owning a record of 6-0 after losing in these playoffs. That bodes well for them in this spot, where they’ll enter as 3.5-point home favorites on the spread, which the model also gives a five-star rating. After a dominant fourth quarter in Game 1, the Celtics came out on top by 12 points, and even if the game is tight down the stretch, Boston should find a way to cover the number.
The first two games of this series have seen point totals of 228 and 195, with tonight’s line currently set at 212.5. Even though both squads are strong in the defensive end, the two clubs should find more rhythm and efficiency with the series shifting to Boston. The model likes the over, giving it a five-star rating.
Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Golden State Warriors (19.33%) vs. Boston Celtics (80.67%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars
