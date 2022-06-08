Warriors vs Celtics Game 3 Betting Model Preview

Game 2 of this series saw Stephen Curry and the Warriors even things up, defeating the Celtics 107-88. Curry led all scorers in Game 2 with 29 points, while Jayson Tatum finished with 28 for the Celtics. Robert Williams of the Celtics is currently listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 3, while Gary Payton II , Otto Porter Jr. , and Andre Iguodala are questionable for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors -115

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics -105

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Analysis

The Golden State Warriors put on a clinic for the second consecutive third quarter in Game 2 to help propel them to a victory, outscoring Boston 35-14. If the Celtics have hopes of taking a series lead as the home team tonight, they’ll need to come better prepared for the third frame and make the proper adjustments at halftime.

Golden State was efficient with the three in Game 2, shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc, which could spell trouble for the Celtics if they can’t defend the perimeter better. Boston will also need more from their depth options in Game 3 after having just three players finish Game 2 in double-figures, with the team shooting only 37.5% from the floor. The Celtics will also need to clean things up at TD Garden, where they only have a 5-4 record in this postseason run.

The SportsGrid betting model strongly favors the Celtics at home tonight, giving them an 80.67% win probability and a five-star rating on the moneyline. Boston has been elite after suffering a loss and has yet to drop two games in a row, owning a record of 6-0 after losing in these playoffs. That bodes well for them in this spot, where they’ll enter as 3.5-point home favorites on the spread, which the model also gives a five-star rating. After a dominant fourth quarter in Game 1, the Celtics came out on top by 12 points, and even if the game is tight down the stretch, Boston should find a way to cover the number.

The first two games of this series have seen point totals of 228 and 195, with tonight’s line currently set at 212.5. Even though both squads are strong in the defensive end, the two clubs should find more rhythm and efficiency with the series shifting to Boston. The model likes the over, giving it a five-star rating.