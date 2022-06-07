Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off Wednesday as the Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors. With the Celtics owning a perfect 6-0 playoff record following a loss, they will be extra tough at home with the series tied at one.

NBA Finals odds have the Warriors as favorites to win the series and NBA betting lines have the Celtics as 3.5-point favorites for Game 3.

Warriors vs. Celtics Where, When, How to Watch

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA | Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Warriors vs. Celtics Odds, Moneyline, Over/Under

Spread: Warriors +3.5 (-110) | Celtics -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Warriors (+135) | Celtics (-160)

Total: Over 212.5 (-110) | Under 212.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Celtics Analysis

Despite Sunday’s lopsided victory, the Warriors enter Game 3 as +3.5 point road underdogs. In these playoffs, Golden State has struggled away from Chase Center, going 3-4 straight up and 2-5 against the number. Typical of great Warriors teams in the past, the Dubs have dominated the third quarter, outscoring Boston 73-38 through the first two contests. If not for Game 1’s collapse, the Dubs could easily be looking at a 2-0 series lead.

Meanwhile, back in front of the TD Garden faithful, the Celtics will look to rebound from Game 2’s defeat. Bettors certainly like their chances, with Boston -3.5 point favorites ahead of the opening tip. Surprisingly, Ime Udoka’s squad has been average at home, posting a 5-4 mark while covering only four of those nine games.

Defensively, it will be interesting to see what kind of adjustments the Celtics make, particularly how they guard Stephen Curry, who is averaging 31.5 PPG in two games thus far. If Boston can force the ball out of Curry’s hands, it will go a long way in securing a Game 3 victory.

Overall, the Celtics have been doomed by one quarter, but that feels less likely to occur in front of an electric TD Garden crowd.

Expect a close affair, where the Celtics should come out victorious.

Warriors vs. Celtics Predictions

Picks: Celtics -3.5 (-110), Celtics Moneyline (-161), Under 212.5 (-110)