Warriors vs. Celtics Game 5 Player Props: Williams & Thompson Top SportsGrid Model Picks

SportsGrid’s player props tool has you covered for some options outside of the moneyline, spread, or total. The beauty of a player props bet is regardless of which team is winning or how many points are scored, your wager has the potential to live right until the final bucket, especially on the over. All five picks for tonight’s game lean toward the over. With a historical return rate north of 60 percent, the SportsGrid Player Props model expects a big game from a big man. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information (2 – East) Boston Celtics (51-31) | (3 – West) Golden State Warriors (53-29) – Series Tied 2-2 Date: 13/06/2022 | Time: 09:00 PM Location: San Francisco, California | Venue: Chase Center SportsGrid’s Top Rated Player Prop Model Picks

Robert Williams: 7.5 Points – Over +112 – Edge: 15.3% – Projection: 8.9 Points – 5 Stars

Derrick White: 5.5 Reb + Ast – Over +112 – Edge: 15% – Projection: 6.4 Reb + Ast – 5 Stars

Derrick White: 2.5 Rebounds – Over -115 – Edge: 14.5% – 3.4 Pts Rebounds – 5 Stars

Klay Thompson: 3.5 Rebounds – Over -108 – Edge: 14.2% – Projection: 4.4 Rebounds – 4.5 Stars

Klay Thompson: 5.5 Reb + Ast – Over -138 – Edge: 13.3% – Projection: 7.0 Reb + Ast – 4.5 Stars

Win With Williams III

Robert Williams III is starting to look like his old self after battling left knee soreness throughout most of the playoffs. Boston’s big man had knee surgery late in the regular season, and some thought he was rushed back for the postseason. While his workload started lighter in the earlier rounds, Williams is coming off his heaviest game of these playoffs.

The Celts’ center logged over 31 minutes in Boston’s Game 4 loss on Friday, the most court time he has seen this postseason. Williams went 3-for-3 from the field and hit one of two free throws on his way to seven points.

While scoring seven doesn’t get the job done, Williams hits that over if the 73 percent career free-throw shooter made both attempts from the line. Another positive takeaway is the Texas A&M alum led the team with four offensive rebounds, so he should once again be crashing the boards and getting second-chance opportunities.

The man himself said on Sunday that his “usual explosion” has been there the past few games, so he should bring energy and hustle into San Francisco tonight.

Don’t forget Williams averaged 10 points per game in the regular season, so at +112, the value is certainly there for the taking.