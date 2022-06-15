Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions

If you were to tell basketball fans the Warriors would win an NBA Finals game without Stephen Curry making a three, not many would believe it. That was the outcome of Monday’s bizarre Game 5, as Andrew Wiggins (26 PTS, 13 REB) and a strong team performance defensively has Golden State one step closer to securing another Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Entering Thursday’s Game 6 as +3.5 point road underdogs, bettors do not expect Steve Kerr’s group to celebrate a potential title on Boston’s home floor. While the Dubs managed to steal Game 4 at TD Garden thanks to Curry’s heroics (43 PTS), overall, they have been far less potent away from Chase Center. In nine playoff road games this season, the Warriors are 4-5, covering in just three of those contests.
As for the Celtics, their backs are against the wall after failing to capitalize on Curry’s off-night in Game 5, ultimately done in by a combination of turnovers (18), poor free-throw shooting (67.7%), and a 20-point fourth quarter. Despite the disappointing showing, Monday marked just the first time all postseason that Boston dropped back-to-back games, a fact not lost on bettors given the C’s status as home favorites.
If there is a reason for pause, it’s that home court has not necessarily been an advantage for Ime Udoka’s group this postseason, Boston a mediocre 6-5 at TD Garden and 5-6 ATS.
That said, it’s reasonable to expect the C’s to play with a sense of desperation, given their season/title hopes hang in the balance. A resilient group all playoffs, it would not be shocking to see Jayson Tatum and company respond once again in a must-win situation.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.