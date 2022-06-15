Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 Odds, Lines, Picks & Predictions

Up three games to two, the Golden State Warriors will look to close out the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

NBA Finals odds have the Warriors as favorites to win the series and NBA betting lines have the Celtics as 3.5-point favorites for Game 6.

Warriors vs. Celtics Where, When, How to Watch

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA | Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Warriors vs. Celtics Odds, Moneyline, Over/Under

Spread: Warriors +3.5 (-105) | Celtics -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Warriors (+140) | Celtics (-165)

Total: Over 210.5 (-105) | Under 210.5 (-115)

Warriors vs. Celtics Analysis

If you were to tell basketball fans the Warriors would win an NBA Finals game without Stephen Curry making a three, not many would believe it. That was the outcome of Monday’s bizarre Game 5, as Andrew Wiggins (26 PTS, 13 REB) and a strong team performance defensively has Golden State one step closer to securing another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Entering Thursday’s Game 6 as +3.5 point road underdogs, bettors do not expect Steve Kerr’s group to celebrate a potential title on Boston’s home floor. While the Dubs managed to steal Game 4 at TD Garden thanks to Curry’s heroics (43 PTS), overall, they have been far less potent away from Chase Center. In nine playoff road games this season, the Warriors are 4-5, covering in just three of those contests.

As for the Celtics, their backs are against the wall after failing to capitalize on Curry’s off-night in Game 5, ultimately done in by a combination of turnovers (18), poor free-throw shooting (67.7%), and a 20-point fourth quarter. Despite the disappointing showing, Monday marked just the first time all postseason that Boston dropped back-to-back games, a fact not lost on bettors given the C’s status as home favorites.

If there is a reason for pause, it’s that home court has not necessarily been an advantage for Ime Udoka’s group this postseason, Boston a mediocre 6-5 at TD Garden and 5-6 ATS.

That said, it’s reasonable to expect the C’s to play with a sense of desperation, given their season/title hopes hang in the balance. A resilient group all playoffs, it would not be shocking to see Jayson Tatum and company respond once again in a must-win situation.

Picks: Celtics (-3.5), Celtics (-165)