Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Finals Game 3 Preview and Picks

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off from Boston tonight with the Celtics, and the Golden State Warriors tied 1-1.

In what has been an entertaining series thus far, let’s look at what we might expect ahead of Game 3’s showdown.

Warriors vs. Celtics Odds, Betting Lines, Game Total (BetMGM)

Spread: Warriors +3.5 (-110) | Celtics -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Warriors (+135) | Celtics (-161)

Total: Over 212.5 (-110) | Under 212.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors made a statement in Game 2, blowing out the Celtics 107-88 thanks to Stephen Curry’s 29 points and yet another patented third-quarter run. Despite the lopsided victory, Golden State enters Game 3 as +3.5 road underdogs and +135 on the moneyline.

This postseason, Steve Kerr’s group has not exactly been “road Warriors” (pun intended). In seven games away from Chase Center, the Dubs are a mere 3-4, covering in just two of those contests. Now playing in one of the NBA’s more raucous environments, it isn’t easy to justify placing all of your chips in Golden State’s basket.

One must also pinpoint the struggles of shooting guard Klay Thompson. While Curry has lit up the scoreboard, the other Splash Brother has been nowhere to be found. Through the first two games of the Finals, Thompson is averaging a pedestrian 13 points, shooting just 30.3 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 32-year-old is far too accomplished a shooter to be held down much longer, but the Warriors will need him to turn things around soon.

Boston Celtics

Back on their home floor, the Celtics will look to rebound from Game 2’s defeat. Bettors certainly like their chances, with Boston listed as a -3.5 point favorite in what should be an electric TD Garden Arena.

While it’s easy to look back at Sunday as cause for concern, the C’s trailed the Warriors by just two points at the half, ultimately doomed by one poor quarter. Throw in the fact that Boston is a perfect 6-0 following a loss, and it would seem a little foolish to jump off the Celtics bandwagon.

That said, it’s important to note that Ime Udoka’s squad has been average at home, compiling a 5-4 mark this postseason (4-5 ATS). However, playing in front of the TD Garden faithful, it is hard to envision the C’s being outscored by double-digits in the third, again.

If Boston can come out strong after the break and receive similar contributions from its role players as in Game 1, the Celtics should be in for a bounce-back performance.

Overall, I’ll lean on Boston’s resiliency and lay the points.

NBA Finals Game 3 Picks

Celtics -3.5 (-110) | Celtics moneyline (-161) | Under 212.5 (-110)





