Warriors vs. Celtics Player Props: Derrick White Tops SportsGrid's Model Picks

SportsGrid’s player props tool has you covered for some options outside of the moneyline, spread, or total. The beauty of a player props bet is regardless of which team is winning or how many points are scored, your wager has the potential to live right until the final bucket, especially on the over. Derrick White is center stage for the Model while on the biggest stage of his career and occupies the top-four ranked prop picks tonight. With a historical return rate north of 60 percent, the SportsGrid Player Props model expects a big game from the former first-round pick. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information (2 – East) Boston Celtics (51-31) | (3 – West) Golden State Warriors (53-29) – Series Tied 1-1 Date: 08/02/2022 | Time: 09:00 PM Location: Boston, Massachusetts | Venue: TD Garden SportsGrid’s Top Rated Player Prop Model Picks

Derrick White: 8.5 Points – Over +100 – Edge: 16.1% – Projection: 10.5 Points – 5 Stars

Derrick White: 11.5 Pts + Reb – Over -106 – Edge: 15.9% – Projection: 14.4 Pts + Reb – 5 Stars

Derrick White: 14.5 Pts + Reb + Ast – Over +102 – Edge: 15.2% – Projection: 17.1 Pts + Reb – 5 Stars

Derrick White: 10.5 Pts + Ast – Over -130 – Edge: 13.8% – Projection: 13.4 Pts + Ast – 4.5 Stars

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Player Prop Tool for all the top-rated picks and any changes on lines throughout the day.

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

White-Hot in Conference and NBA Finals

The SportsGrid Prop Model is all-in on Derrick White tonight as the NBA Finals shift east for Game 3. It’s hard to argue against these Model picks as White has been big for Boston, both when closing out the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals and against Golden State.

The former San Antonio Spur has scored in double-figures in five of his past six games and has worked his way into Boston’s regular rotation. White is averaging over 30 minutes per game over his past six, which includes an outlier of 19 minutes logged in the Celtics ECF clincher against Miami.

Even with short minutes in Game 7 over a week ago, White scored eight, which is right in line with tonight’s scoring prop. He’s averaged 15 points per game in his past six and has scored over 20 twice in that span. One of those performances came in Boston’s Game 1 win in San Francisco.

The 26-year-old put up 21 in the opener while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. White was feeling it from deep as he hit five of eight from beyond the arc on Thursday. This wasn’t his first taste of success against the Dubs, as the plucky guard averaged nearly 14 per game against Golden State this season. White lit up the Warriors for 25 back in December when he was still with San Antonio.

With the defense keyed in on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, White will get his looks in Game 3 and could be an X-factor on home court.

The former Colorado standout should touch double-figures tonight in front of a Finals-starved Celts crowd at the Garden, and plus-money is providing serious value.