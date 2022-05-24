Warriors vs. Mavericks Player Props: 5-Star Rated Role Players

We’ve got some other options if you’re unsure which team to side with, in essentially a pick ’em Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Maybe the 1-point spread between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks is too tight. Perhaps you’re not sure if the Mavs at -118 on the moneyline provides the value you’d like after they were dominated in Game 3. Maybe, you think if Dallas is going to show up in this series, it will be tonight. Getting the championship-caliber Warriors at plus money (+100) on the moneyline won’t excite you if you believe Luka’s bunch will give their home fans a show for what could be the last time until the Fall. You could also be unsure which side of the 215.5-point game total to put your bankroll on. If the more traditional type of wagers have got you stressed for tonight’s Game 4, SportsGrid’s player props tool has you covered. Siding on individual performances rather than the game as a whole can keep you in it until the final whistle. With a historical return rate north of 60 percent, the tool has rolled out four five-star selections for tonight’s potential elimination game. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Information Golden State Warriors (11-3) | Dallas Mavericks (8-8) Date: 05/24/2022 | Time: 09:00 PM Location: Dallas, Texas | Venue: American Airlines Center SportsGrid 5-Star Player Prop Model Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie: 2.5 Rebounds – Over -105 – Edge: 14.4% – Projection: 3.3 Rebounds

Spencer Dinwiddie: 2.5 Three-pointers Made – Under -196 – Edge: 17.6% – Projection: 1.3 Three-pointers Made

Dorian Finney-Smith: 12.5 Pts + Ast – Over -115 – Edge: 15.1% – Projection: 15.1 Pts + Ast

Maxi Kleber: 4.5 Rebounds – Over -128 – Edge: 20.0% – Projection: 6.4 Rebounds

Mavericks Must Get More Out of Role Players to Extend

While Luka Doncic might be the best solo act in the NBA right now, he needs more from his teammates for Dallas to live to play another day. The SportsGrid Player Prop Model does not necessarily disagree. Tonight, three top-rated prop picks feature the supporting cast to go above and beyond their overs.

Dorian Finney-Smith is definitely not a facilitator by trade, but he can put the ball in the basket. The 6’7″ swingman scored at least 13 points in 14 games since February 15th, including a season-high 28 against the defensively sound Cavaliers in late March.

Dallas shot just 29 percent from beyond the arc in Game 3’s home loss and will have to do better to avoid elimination tonight. Hitting closer to its season mark of 35 percent from downtown will give Finney-Smith a few more assist opportunities.

The 29-year-old has been logging a ton of court time in the Western Conference Finals, and tonight should be more of the same. If the Mavs are going to win a game in this series, tonight on their home floor seems like the most likely high-caliber performance from Finney-Smith and the entire squad.