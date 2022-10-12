Warriors Won't Suspend Draymond Green, Returning to Team Thursday
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, the Golden State Warriors will not suspend All-Star forward Draymond Green for his punch on teammate Jordan Poole. Instead, Green has been fined an unspecified amount and is expected to rejoin the team on Thursday after taking a self-imposed leave of absence.
“This is the biggest crisis that we’ve had since I’ve been the coach here,” said head coach Steve Kerr. “It’s really serious stuff. We’re not perfect…But we’re going to lean on the experience that we have together and trust that this is the best decision for our team. We have a lot of work to do. All of us.”
As for Poole, Kerr said the talented guard was involved in the decision not to suspend Green and that he is “willing to move forward and willing to get back out on the floor with Draymond and go to work.”
Whether the pair’s on-court chemistry will be affected by the incident remains to be seen.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors holding the third-best NBA Championship odds at +700 (tied with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers).
