12:39 PM, November 27, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/27/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +6   -110   O 224.5   -110   +210  
 Current +7   -110   224   -110   +240  
Boston Celtics  Open -6   -110   U 224.5   -110   -255  
 Current -7   -110   224   -110   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. SG  Bradley Beal   23.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Kristaps Porzingis   20.3 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   20.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. SF  Deni Avdija   7.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. PG  Monte Morris   8.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
6. PG  Jordan Goodwin   6.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jaylen Brown   25.6 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. C  Al Horford   11.0 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Marcus Smart   10.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
5. SG  Derrick White   10.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. PF  Grant Williams   9.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 MIA +3.0 212.5 110-107
Wed, Nov 23 MIA +5.0 208.0 113-105
Sun, Nov 20 CHA -5.0 220.5 106-102
Fri, Nov 18 MIA -7.5 216.5 107-106
Wed, Nov 16 OKC -5.0 229.5 121-120

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 SAC -8.0 238.0 122-104
Wed, Nov 23 DAL -6.0 222.0 125-112
Mon, Nov 21 CHI -5.5 230.0 121-107
Fri, Nov 18 NO -3.5 227.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 16 ATL +1.0 234.5 126-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Washington Wizards are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards in 2022/2023
  • The Boston Celtics are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards at home in 2022/2023
  • The Boston Celtics are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Washington Wizards
  • The Boston Celtics are 13-5 (.722) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards at home over their last 18 games