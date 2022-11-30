BETTING NBA
11:53 AM, November 30, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +6   -110   O 223.5   -110   +198  
 Current +6   -110   226   -110   +190  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -6   -110   U 223.5   -110   -240  
 Current -6   -110   226   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   21.4 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   23.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   20.4 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
5. SF  Deni Avdija   7.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. PG  Jordan Goodwin   7.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   30.0 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   24.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   12.0 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   10.7 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   7.7 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 MIN -1.0 227.5 142-127
Sun, Nov 27 BOS +8.5 220.0 130-121
Fri, Nov 25 MIA +3.0 212.5 110-107
Wed, Nov 23 MIA +5.0 208.0 113-105
Sun, Nov 20 CHA -5.0 220.5 106-102

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 ORL -11.5 224.0 109-102
Sun, Nov 27 POR -8.0 224.0 111-97
Fri, Nov 25 IND -3.5 233.5 128-117
Wed, Nov 23 TOR -2.5 222.5 112-98
Tue, Nov 22 PHI -8.0 217.5 115-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Washington Wizards are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Washington Wizards are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Brooklyn Nets are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards in 2022/2023
  • The Brooklyn Nets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Washington Wizards off a win