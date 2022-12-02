BETTING NBA
12:38 PM, December 2, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/02/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open -3   -110   O 221.5   -110   -146  
 Current -3   -110   221.5   -110   -148  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +3   -110   U 221.5   -110   +124  
 Current +3   -110   221.5   -110   +126  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   21.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   23.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   20.6 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   8.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
5. SF  Deni Avdija   7.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. PG  Jordan Goodwin   6.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   20.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   19.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. PF  P.J. Washington   15.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. C  Mason Plumlee   8.9 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   9.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. PG  Tho Maledon   5.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 BKN +5.5 228.0 113-107
Mon, Nov 28 MIN -1.0 227.5 142-127
Sun, Nov 27 BOS +8.5 220.0 130-121
Fri, Nov 25 MIA +3.0 212.5 110-107
Wed, Nov 23 MIA +5.0 208.0 113-105

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 BOS +11.0 225.5 140-105
Fri, Nov 25 MIN +6.0 226.5 110-108
Wed, Nov 23 PHI -4.5 214.0 107-101
Sun, Nov 20 WAS +5.0 220.5 106-102
Fri, Nov 18 CLE +10.0 221.0 132-122

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Washington Wizards off a loss
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards off a loss over their last 9 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 7 games vs. the Washington Wizards at home off a loss