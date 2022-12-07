BETTING NBA
11:49 AM, December 7, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/07/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +5.5   -112   O 225.5   -108   +194  
 Current +5.5   -108   225.5   -110   +190  
Chicago Bulls  Open -5.5   -108   U 225.5   -112   -235  
 Current -5.5   -112   225.5   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   21.8 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   20.6 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. PG  Monte Morris   9.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
4. SF  Deni Avdija   7.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SG  Will Barton   7.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. PG  Jordan Goodwin   6.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   15.8 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   22.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. SG  Alex Caruso   5.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PF  Patrick Williams   9.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 04 LAL -1.5 234.5 130-119
Fri, Dec 02 CHA -3.5 225.5 117-116
Wed, Nov 30 BKN +5.5 228.0 113-107
Mon, Nov 28 MIN -1.0 227.5 142-127
Sun, Nov 27 BOS +8.5 220.0 130-121

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 04 SAC +3.0 239.5 110-101
Fri, Dec 02 GS +7.0 237.5 119-111
Wed, Nov 30 PHO +5.5 226.5 132-113
Mon, Nov 28 UTA +2.0 235.0 114-107
Fri, Nov 25 OKC -3.0 232.5 123-119

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards at home off a loss over their last 6 games
  • The Chicago Bulls are 8-2 (.800) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards off a loss over their last 10 games