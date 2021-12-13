Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview: Nikola Jokić Looks to Stay Hot Against Wizards

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/13

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Game Information

WAS (15-12) DEN (13-13) Date: 12/13/2021 Time: 09:00 PM Venue: Ball Arena

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Washington Wizards (134) vs. Denver Nuggets (-158) Moneyline (Current): Washington Wizards ( 146 ) vs. Denver Nuggets ( -174 ) Spread (Open): Washington Wizards (3.5) vs. Denver Nuggets (-3.5) Spread (Current): Washington Wizards ( 4 ) vs. Denver Nuggets ( -4 ) Game Total (Open): 215.5 Game Total (Current): 215.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Washington Wizards ( 16000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Denver Nuggets ( 2400 )

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Washington Wizards (25.20%) vs. Denver Nuggets (74.80%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DEN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DEN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Denver Nuggets have not won back-to-back games in over a month, when they beat the Portland Trail Blazers on November 14th, which happened to be the end of a five-game win streak. Tonight, however, both the SportsGrid Betting Model and I believe this trend will end, and the Nuggets will pick up their second win in as many games.

It’s been the Nikola Jokić show the past week for the Denver Nuggets. In the previous four games, the big man has recorded three triple-doubles and one double-double that consisted of 35 points and 17 rebounds. Jokić is now tied for the league lead in triple-doubles with Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

The Nuggets have been good at home, posting a record of 7-4 at Ball Arena. They are especially good when listed as the favorite going 5-2 in their friendly confines this year. On the other side, the Wizards have gone 3-6 when listed as the underdog on the road this year.

Both teams are dealing with injuries, but the Wizards are losing an essential piece of their team as Kyle Kuzma has found himself on the COVID-19 reserve list. Before entering the league’s health and safety protocols, Kuzma started every game for the Wizards averaging 13.4 points per game and leading the team in rebounds with 8.4 a night. With Kuzma out, it is a considerable loss for Washington going up against Jokić, as this matchup could result in more offensive rebounds for the Serbian without the former Laker patrolling the paint.

The Nuggets are hoping for the return of Will Barton after a one-game absence due to a non-COVID illness. Barton is second in team scoring, averaging 16.3 a game, and would be a huge asset for the offense.

The SportsGrid Betting Model is giving five-star ratings across the board for this game, including the over, with a projected game total of 228.3. In the Nuggets’ past five games, they are averaging 113.6 points a game and have hit the over four times in that stretch. Washington’s defense this season has also been struggling, allowing 107.4 points per game which puts them in the bottom half of the NBA.

Also, I mentioned Jokić potentially getting a lot of boards tonight. Fanduel has his rebound over/under total listed at 13.5. He has reached that mark four times in his past seven games and is averaging 13.4 rebounds a contest over that stretch. So, the Serbians board total is a great option as well.

Picks: Nuggets Moneyline (-174), Spread: Nuggets (-4), Game Total: Over (215.5), Nikola Jokic Over 13.5 Rebounds (+104)

