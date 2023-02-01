BETTING NBA
11:48 AM, February 1, 2023

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/01

Date: 02/01/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open -6   -110   O 236.5   -110   -245  
 Current -6.5   -108   237   -110   -260  
Detroit Pistons  Open +6   -110   U 236.5   -110   +200  
 Current +6.5   -112   237   -110   +215  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.8 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   22.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. PF  Daniel Gafford   8.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Monte Morris   10.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   8.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. SG  Alec Burks   13.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. C  Jalen Duren   8.4 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PG  Killian Hayes   9.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 SA -5.0 240.0 127-106
Sat, Jan 28 NO +5.5 230.5 113-103
Wed, Jan 25 HOU -2.0 233.5 108-103
Tue, Jan 24 DAL +7.0 224.0 127-126
Sat, Jan 21 ORL -7.0 231.5 138-118

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 DAL +10.5 232.0 111-105
Sat, Jan 28 HOU -6.0 236.0 117-114
Thu, Jan 26 BKN +8.5 235.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 23 MIL +11.5 236.0 150-130
Thu, Jan 19 CHI +7.5 236.0 126-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Washington Wizards are 17-9 (.654) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons over their last 26 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards at home off two or more days rest over their last 5 games