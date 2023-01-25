BETTING NBA
11:23 AM, January 25, 2023

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/25/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open -3   -110   O 229.5   -110   -146  
 Current -3   -110   229.5   -110   -144  
Houston Rockets  Open +3   -110   U 229.5   -110   +124  
 Current +3   -112   229.5   -110   +122  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. PF  Kyle Kuzma   22.0 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   22.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PF  Daniel Gafford   8.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. SF  Deni Avdija   8.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PG  Delon Wright   6.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   15.4 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   22.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  JaeSean Tate   7.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 DAL +7.0 224.0 127-126
Sat, Jan 21 ORL -7.0 231.5 138-118
Wed, Jan 18 NY +5.0 225.0 116-105
Mon, Jan 16 GS +3.0 235.5 127-118
Fri, Jan 13 NY +3.5 220.0 112-108

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 23 MIN +6.0 233.0 119-114
Sat, Jan 21 MIN +8.0 239.5 113-104
Wed, Jan 18 CHA +3.0 236.5 122-117
Mon, Jan 16 LAL +7.5 236.0 140-132
Sun, Jan 15 LAC +10.0 220.5 121-100