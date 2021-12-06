Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Pacers Look to End Four-Game Losing Skid

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/06

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Game Information

WAS (14-10) IND (9-16) Date: 12/06/2021 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Washington Wizards (180) vs. Indiana Pacers (-215) Moneyline (Current): Washington Wizards ( 166 ) vs. Indiana Pacers ( -198 ) Spread (Open): Washington Wizards (5) vs. Indiana Pacers (-5) Spread (Current): Washington Wizards ( 5 ) vs. Indiana Pacers ( -5 ) Game Total (Open): 214.5 Game Total (Current): 210

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Washington Wizards ( 13000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Indiana Pacers ( 12000 )

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Washington Wizards (17.88%) vs. Indiana Pacers (82.12%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: IND – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: IND – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers News, Analysis, and Picks

Tonight’s game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is between two teams trying to break out of slumps and get back on track. The Washington Wizards have only won four games in their past 11 while the Indiana Pacers are on a four-game losing skid.

The two teams matched up at the beginning of the season, back on October 22nd, and the Wizards came away with the 135-134 win but did not cover the (1.5) point spread. That game crushed the over as the total was set at 225.5. This matchup was a pretty wild cover as Malcolm Brogdon hit a three for the Pacers to cover the spread with one second left on the clock in overtime.

Fast forward to the present, and Washington has been awful against the spread on the road, having a record of 4-9, and as an away underdog they have gone 3-5 against the spread. The Wizards are led scoring-wise by Bradley Beal who is averaging 21.9 points per game, but as of late has been struggling. Beal has scored only 14 in each of his past two contests, both of those games resulting in losses for the Wizards. The Florida Gators Alumnus hasn’t reached the 20 point mark in his past four. If this continues, it will be tough for the Wizards to cover tonight’s five-point spread.

Indiana has been a .500 team against the spread this season at home, going 6-6, which certainly sounds a lot better than the Wizards record on the road. The Pacers are led by Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis, averaging 20.7 and 17.4 points per game, respectively. Sabonis is also leading the team in rebounds per game with 12.1, which could be a significant factor tonight against a Wizards team that tends to crash the boards, ranked 10th in the league in boards per game.

The total this season at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse is 7-5 in favor of the over. With a lower game total for tonight’s game, the over should be a great play as both teams score their fair amount of points. Neither squad is a top offense in the league, but both are averaging over 105 points a game. The SportsGrid Betting Model spit out a projected total of 228.2 so expect points to be plentiful.

Along with the over, I think that the Pacers will pick up the win and cover the spread as well. The Model lines this game up with an expected margin of 10.8 points and Indy with a fair moneyline of -460, hence the five-star ratings. Washington has struggled on the road this season, and I think that will continue tonight.

Picks: Pacers Moneyline (-198), Spread: Pacers (-5), Game Total: Over (210)

