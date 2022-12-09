BETTING NBA
10:56 AM, December 9, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/09/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +5   -112   O 232   -110   +180  
 Current +5   -112   232   -110   +172  
Indiana Pacers  Open -5   -108   U 232   -110   -215  
 Current -5   -108   232   -110   -205  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   20.6 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Monte Morris   9.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. SF  Deni Avdija   7.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Corey Kispert   9.8 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PF  Daniel Gafford   6.0 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   19.4 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 11.0 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   18.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   9.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   7.7 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 CHI +4.5 227.5 115-111
Sun, Dec 04 LAL -1.5 234.5 130-119
Fri, Dec 02 CHA -3.5 225.5 117-116
Wed, Nov 30 BKN +5.5 228.0 113-107
Mon, Nov 28 MIN -1.0 227.5 142-127

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 MIN +3.5 238.0 121-115
Mon, Dec 05 GS +12.0 239.5 112-104
Sun, Dec 04 POR +5.0 233.0 116-100
Fri, Dec 02 UTA +4.0 241.0 139-119
Wed, Nov 30 SAC +4.5 242.5 137-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards at home since the start of 2020/2021