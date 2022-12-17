BETTING NBA
01:14 PM, December 17, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/17/2022
Time: 04:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +6.5   -110   O 222     -110   +225  
 Current +6.5   -110   222    -110   +225  
LA Clippers  Open -6.5   -110   U 222    -110   -275  
 Current -6.5   -110   222    -110   -275  

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 DEN +11.5 224.5 141-128
Mon, Dec 12 BKN +6.0 227.5 112-100
Sat, Dec 10 LAC +5.0 218.5 114-107
Fri, Dec 09 IND +4.5 233.0 121-111
Wed, Dec 07 CHI +4.5 227.5 115-111

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 15 PHO +6.5 218.0 111-95
Wed, Dec 14 MIN -7.0 221.5 99-88
Mon, Dec 12 BOS +4.0 225.5 113-93
Sat, Dec 10 WAS -5.0 218.5 114-107
Thu, Dec 08 MIA +6.5 212.0 115-110