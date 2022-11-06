BETTING NBA
12:02 PM, November 6, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/06/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Fedexforum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open N/A   N/A   O N/A   N/A   N/A  
 Current N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open N/A   N/A   U N/A   N/A   N/A  
 Current N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. PG  Ja Morant   29.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   24.1 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. C  Steven Adams   7.0 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SF  Dillon Brooks   16.0 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PG  Tyus Jones   11.8 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. PF  Santi Aldama   10.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Memphis Grizzlies

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   20.2 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   17.4 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. PG  Monte Morris   8.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. SG  Will Barton   8.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   10.0 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   4.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 04 CHA -11.0 226.5 130-99
Wed, Nov 02 POR -5.5 227.5 111-106
Mon, Oct 31 UTA -3.0 232.0 121-105
Sat, Oct 29 UTA -3.5 226.0 124-123
Thu, Oct 27 SAC -3.0 236.5 125-110

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 04 BKN -3.0 222.5 128-86
Wed, Nov 02 PHI +5.5 217.0 121-111
Mon, Oct 31 PHI +3.0 216.5 118-111
Sun, Oct 30 BOS +9.5 221.5 112-94
Fri, Oct 28 IND -5.0 229.0 127-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Washington Wizards off two or more days rest
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 7-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards at home over their last 7 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 7 games vs. the Washington Wizards at home