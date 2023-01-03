BETTING NBA
11:05 AM, January 3, 2023

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/03

Date: 01/03/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +8.5   -108   O 226.5   -110   +295  
 Current +7.5   -110   226.5   -110   +240  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -8.5   -112   U 226.5   -110   -370  
 Current -7.5   -110   226.5   -110   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.4 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   23.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
5. PF  Daniel Gafford   7.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   13.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   32.1 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.9 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. PF  Bobby Portis   14.0 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   6.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 01 MIL +2.5 220.5 118-95
Fri, Dec 30 ORL -4.5 226.5 119-100
Wed, Dec 28 PHO +2.5 220.5 127-102
Tue, Dec 27 PHI +4.5 225.0 116-111
Fri, Dec 23 SAC +8.5 238.5 125-111

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 01 WAS -2.5 220.5 118-95
Fri, Dec 30 MIN -7.5 229.5 123-114
Wed, Dec 28 CHI -2.5 231.0 119-113
Sun, Dec 25 BOS +5.5 226.5 139-118
Fri, Dec 23 BKN +2.0 229.5 118-100