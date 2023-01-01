BETTING NBA
11:59 AM, January 1, 2023

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/01/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +9   -110   O N/A   N/A   +320  
 Current +7   -110   N/A   N/A   +235  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -9   -110   U N/A   N/A   -405  
 Current -7   -110   N/A   N/A   -290  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.2 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   23.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.7 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   13.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   8.2 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   32.1 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PF  Bobby Portis   13.9 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.8 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. SF  Grayson Allen   10.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SG  Jevon Carter   7.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   6.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 ORL -4.5 226.5 119-100
Wed, Dec 28 PHO +2.5 220.5 127-102
Tue, Dec 27 PHI +4.5 225.0 116-111
Fri, Dec 23 SAC +8.5 238.5 125-111
Thu, Dec 22 UTA +7.0 231.0 120-112

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 MIN -7.5 229.5 123-114
Wed, Dec 28 CHI -2.5 231.0 119-113
Sun, Dec 25 BOS +5.5 226.5 139-118
Fri, Dec 23 BKN +2.0 229.5 118-100
Wed, Dec 21 CLE +2.5 216.5 114-106