02:09 PM, January 28, 2023

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +4   -108   O 231.5   -108   +158  
 Current +3.5   -110   230.5   -110   +140  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -4   -112   U 231.5   -112   -188  
 Current -3.5   -110   230.5   -110   -166  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. PF  Kyle Kuzma   22.2 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   22.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. PF  Daniel Gafford   8.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. SF  Deni Avdija   8.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PG  Monte Morris   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
6. PG  Delon Wright   6.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Brandon Ingram   20.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Naji Marshall   10.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Herbert Jones   9.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 HOU -2.0 233.5 108-103
Tue, Jan 24 DAL +7.0 224.0 127-126
Sat, Jan 21 ORL -7.0 231.5 138-118
Wed, Jan 18 NY +5.0 225.0 116-105
Mon, Jan 16 GS +3.0 235.5 127-118

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 MIN -3.0 229.5 111-102
Tue, Jan 24 DEN +3.0 232.5 99-98
Sun, Jan 22 MIA +7.0 217.5 100-96
Fri, Jan 20 ORL -1.0 229.5 123-110
Wed, Jan 18 MIA +3.0 219.5 124-98