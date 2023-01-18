BETTING NBA
12:17 PM, January 18, 2023

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/18/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +6   -110   O 222   -110   +210  
 Current +5.5   -110   222   -110   +190  
New York Knicks  Open -6   -110   U 222   -110   -255  
 Current -5.5   -110   222   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.6 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   22.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   10.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. PF  Daniel Gafford   7.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   12.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.4 Points, 10.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   22.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.4 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 GS +3.0 235.5 127-118
Fri, Jan 13 NY +3.5 220.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 11 CHI +1.5 228.5 100-97
Mon, Jan 09 NO -1.5 229.0 132-112
Fri, Jan 06 OKC +1.0 231.5 127-110

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 TOR -2.0 219.0 123-121
Sun, Jan 15 DET -8.5 225.5 117-104
Fri, Jan 13 WAS -3.5 220.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 11 IND -4.5 226.5 119-113
Mon, Jan 09 MIL -1.0 219.0 111-107

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021