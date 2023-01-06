BETTING NBA
02:14 PM, January 6, 2023

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/06

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +2   -110   O 232   -110   +112  
 Current +1.5   -112   232   -108   -108  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -2   -110   U 232   -110   -132  
 Current -1.5   -108   232   -112   -108  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.3 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. PF  Daniel Gafford   7.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   13.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   8.4 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   15.3 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. PF  Mike Muscala   5.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. PG  Tre Mann   8.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 03 MIL +7.5 232.0 123-113
Sun, Jan 01 MIL +2.5 220.5 118-95
Fri, Dec 30 ORL -4.5 226.5 119-100
Wed, Dec 28 PHO +2.5 220.5 127-102
Tue, Dec 27 PHI +4.5 225.0 116-111

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 ORL -1.5 230.5 126-115
Tue, Jan 03 BOS +11.5 228.5 150-117
Sat, Dec 31 PHI +2.5 225.5 115-96
Thu, Dec 29 CHA +2.5 238.5 121-113
Tue, Dec 27 SA -7.0 236.5 130-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021