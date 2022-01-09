Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

It’s not the most glamourous matchup, but according to our projections, there are a few significant edges in Sunday afternoon’s contest between the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards. The Magic have dropped eight in a row, while the Wizards have lost three of their past four, including two straight.

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic NBA Game Information

Wizards (19-20) vs. Magic (7-33)

Date: Sunday, January 9

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Amway Center

TV Coverage: BSFL, NBCS-DC

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Wizards -310|Magic +250

Spread: Wizards -7.5 (-106)|Magic +7.5 (-114)

Total: 220 Over (-110)|Under (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Wizards +18000|Magic +50000

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Wizards 60.44%|Magic 39.56%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Magic – 5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Magic – 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 3 Star

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic News and Notes

Yesterday, the Magic got some good news when Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony suited up against the Detroit Pistons. Both players were questionable heading into last night’s contest but were in the starting lineup. Wendell Carter Jr. could not suit up and remains questionable against the Wizards on Sunday.

The Magic have been playing a good defensive brand of football over their recent sample, holding two of their previous three opponents to below-average points, with a three-game average of 105.0 points against. They’ll need to lean into that defensive mindset against the offensive-minded Wizards.

Washington is coming off a 130-122 loss against the Chicago Bulls, a game in which they shot 51.1% from the field. That brings their three-game rolling average up past their season-long average, putting them at risk of regression over their coming games. That should start in today’s contest, as they’ve been less effective on the road this season, scoring 4.8 fewer points per game and going 9-13.

Based on our algorithm, there are implied advantages in backing the Magic on the Moneyline and spread. We rate those plays as 5- and 4-star plays, respectively. There’s also an edge backing the over, rated as a 3-star play.