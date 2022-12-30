BETTING NBA
11:10 AM, December 30, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30

Date: 12/30/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +1.5   -108   O N/A   N/A   +104  
 Current -6.5   -110   N/A   N/A   -270  
Orlando Magic  Open -1.5   -112   U N/A   N/A   -122  
 Current +6.5   -110   N/A   N/A   +220  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   21.9 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.6 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   23.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   12.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PF  Daniel Gafford   6.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Bol Bol   12.0 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   19.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. SG  Kevon Harris   3.6 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
6. SG  Caleb Houstan   4.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 PHO +2.5 220.5 127-102
Tue, Dec 27 PHI +4.5 225.0 116-111
Fri, Dec 23 SAC +8.5 238.5 125-111
Thu, Dec 22 UTA +7.0 231.0 120-112
Tue, Dec 20 PHO +7.5 223.5 113-110

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 DET -1.0 229.5 121-101
Tue, Dec 27 LAL -3.0 236.5 129-110
Fri, Dec 23 SA -6.0 227.5 133-113
Wed, Dec 21 HOU +1.0 223.5 116-110
Mon, Dec 19 ATL +8.5 229.5 126-125