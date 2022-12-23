BETTING NBA
01:36 PM, December 23, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/23

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +8.5   -110   O 234.5   -110   +300  
 Current +9   -110   236.5   -110   +320  
Sacramento Kings  Open -8.5   -110   U 234.5   -110   -375  
 Current -9   -110   236.5   -110   -405  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. SG  Bradley Beal   23.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.5 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PF  Daniel Gafford   6.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Goodwin   7.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   11.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   17.9 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SF  Harrison Barnes   14.0 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   12.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   14.2 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 22 UTA +7.0 231.0 120-112
Tue, Dec 20 PHO +7.5 223.5 113-110
Sun, Dec 18 LAL +3.0 236.0 119-117
Sat, Dec 17 LAC +5.5 219.5 102-93
Wed, Dec 14 DEN +11.5 224.5 141-128

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 LAL -8.0 239.5 134-120
Mon, Dec 19 CHA -10.0 241.5 125-119
Fri, Dec 16 DET -6.5 238.5 122-113
Wed, Dec 14 TOR +5.0 232.0 124-123
Tue, Dec 13 PHI +4.5 229.0 123-103