12:57 PM, January 30, 2023

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/30

Date: 01/30/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open -5   -110   O 235   -110   -215  
 Current -6   -110   241   -110   -235  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +5   -110   U 235   -110   +180  
 Current +6   -110   241   -110   +194  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. PF  Kyle Kuzma   22.0 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   22.0 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
4. PF  Daniel Gafford   8.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Monte Morris   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   8.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. C  Jakob Poeltl   11.9 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   10.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   9.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   11.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 NO +5.5 230.5 113-103
Wed, Jan 25 HOU -2.0 233.5 108-103
Tue, Jan 24 DAL +7.0 224.0 127-126
Sat, Jan 21 ORL -7.0 231.5 138-118
Wed, Jan 18 NY +5.0 225.0 116-105

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 PHO +5.0 231.5 128-118
Thu, Jan 26 LAC +13.0 234.5 138-100
Wed, Jan 25 LAL +7.5 244.0 113-104
Mon, Jan 23 POR +8.5 240.5 147-127
Fri, Jan 20 LAC +7.5 231.0 131-126

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021