Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Toronto Raptors have just three wins over their past 14 games and are an abysmal 3-8 at home this season. They host the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, who have four losses over their previous seven games, but still sit fourth in the Eastern Conference. Based on our projections, we should anticipate a high-scoring game tonight in the Six.

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Game Information

Wizards (14-9) vs. Raptors (10-13)

Date: Sunday, December 5

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena

TV Coverage: SN1, SNO

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Wizards -106|Raptors -110

Spread: Wizards +1 (-114)|Raptors -1 (-106)

Total: 212 Over (-110) |Under (-110)

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Wizards +13000|Raptors +13000

Washinton Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Wizards 39.24%|Raptors 60.76%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Raptors – 4.5 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Raptors – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 Stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors News and Notes

The Raptors can build off their last outing against the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which they knocked off the defending NBA Champions as -1 favorites. That game marked the first time in four games that the Raps shot over 31.0% from three-point range, going 14-for-40 from beyond the arc. The Raps’ offense relies on success from three-point range, and they’ll have to maintain that production if they hope to get back into the playoff picture.

That could be trouble for the Wizards, who have allowed 114 points or more in three of their past four games, allowing opponents to drain 41.2% of shots from three-point range in those games. There’s a similar emerging in Washington’s road games, as they’ve allowed an average of 113.6 points over their past five road games, allowing fewer than 112 just once, and that was against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After starting the season off with 10 wins through their first 13 games, the Wizards have gone on to drop six of their past 10 games. They’ve been hurt by their questionable defense, which continues to allow opponents to shoot above average from beyond the arc, inhibiting their offense from keeping pace. Our model likes the Raptors’ chances to win and go over the spread, rated as 4.5- and 5-star plays, respectively.

