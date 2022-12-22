BETTING NBA
01:39 PM, December 22, 2022

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/22

Date: 12/22/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Wizards  Open +7   -110   O 229   -110   +250  
 Current +6.5   -112   230   -110   +205  
Utah Jazz  Open -7   -110   U 229   -110   -310  
 Current -6.5   -108   230   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.4 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   23.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.5 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
5. SF  Deni Avdija   8.1 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   11.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.8 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   6.6 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   9.6 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.6 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   14.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 PHO +7.5 223.5 113-110
Sun, Dec 18 LAL +3.0 236.0 119-117
Sat, Dec 17 LAC +5.5 219.5 102-93
Wed, Dec 14 DEN +11.5 224.5 141-128
Mon, Dec 12 BKN +6.0 227.5 112-100

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 DET -2.5 228.5 126-111
Mon, Dec 19 CLE +6.5 220.5 122-99
Sat, Dec 17 MIL +2.5 228.0 123-97
Thu, Dec 15 NO +1.0 232.0 132-129
Tue, Dec 13 NO +2.0 232.5 121-100