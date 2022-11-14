What Is an NBA Coach's Salary? How Much Do NBA Coaches Make?

While players garner the most attention, having a capable head coach is vital for any NBA organization vying for success.

What Is an NBA Coach Salary? How Much Do NBA Coaches Make?

The minimum salary for an NBA head coach is approximately $2 million. However, several bench bosses earn significantly more, as evidenced by Sportico’s 2021 article of the highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports, seven of whom roam NBA sidelines.

Top Seven Highest Paid NBA Coaches Per Sportico:

Rank Coach Team Annual Salary 1 Gregg Popovich SAS $11.5 Million 2 Steve Kerr GSW $9.5 Million T3 Doc Rivers PHI $8.5 Million T3 Erik Spoelstra MIA $8.5 Million T5 Mike Budenholzer MIL $8 Million T5 Nick Nurse TOR $8 Million T5 Steve Nash (recently fired) BKN $8 Million

Unsurprisingly, San Antonio Spurs head man Gregg Popovich tops the list with an annual salary of $11.5 million. One of the greatest coaches in NBA history, Popovich’s resume includes five Larry O’Brien Trophies, three Coach of the Year awards, a record 22 consecutive winning seasons, and 1,519 career victories (including postseason).