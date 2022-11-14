BETTING evergreen NBA
02:12 PM, November 14, 2022

What Is an NBA Coach's Salary? How Much Do NBA Coaches Make?

While players garner the most attention, having a capable head coach is vital for any NBA organization vying for success. 

The minimum salary for an NBA head coach is approximately $2 million. However, several bench bosses earn significantly more, as evidenced by Sportico’s 2021 article of the highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports, seven of whom roam NBA sidelines.

Top Seven Highest Paid NBA Coaches Per Sportico:

Rank Coach Team Annual Salary
1 Gregg Popovich SAS $11.5 Million
2 Steve Kerr GSW $9.5 Million
T3 Doc Rivers PHI $8.5 Million
T3

Erik Spoelstra

 MIA $8.5 Million
T5 Mike Budenholzer MIL $8 Million
T5

Nick Nurse

 TOR $8 Million
T5 Steve Nash (recently fired) BKN $8 Million

Unsurprisingly, San Antonio Spurs head man Gregg Popovich tops the list with an annual salary of $11.5 million. One of the greatest coaches in NBA history, Popovich’s resume includes five Larry O’Brien Trophies, three Coach of the Year awards, a record 22 consecutive winning seasons, and 1,519 career victories (including postseason). 