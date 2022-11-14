What Is an NBA Coach's Salary? How Much Do NBA Coaches Make?
Paul Connor
While players garner the most attention, having a capable head coach is vital for any NBA organization vying for success.
What Is an NBA Coach Salary? How Much Do NBA Coaches Make?
The minimum salary for an NBA head coach is approximately $2 million. However, several bench bosses earn significantly more, as evidenced by Sportico’s 2021 article of the highest-paid coaches in U.S. sports, seven of whom roam NBA sidelines.
Top Seven Highest Paid NBA Coaches Per Sportico:
Rank
Coach
Team
Annual Salary
1
Gregg Popovich
SAS
$11.5 Million
2
Steve Kerr
GSW
$9.5 Million
T3
Doc Rivers
PHI
$8.5 Million
T3
Erik Spoelstra
MIA
$8.5 Million
T5
Mike Budenholzer
MIL
$8 Million
T5
Nick Nurse
TOR
$8 Million
T5
Steve Nash (recently fired)
BKN
$8 Million
Unsurprisingly, San Antonio Spurs head man Gregg Popovich tops the list with an annual salary of $11.5 million. One of the greatest coaches in NBA history, Popovich’s resume includes five Larry O’Brien Trophies, three Coach of the Year awards, a record 22 consecutive winning seasons, and 1,519 career victories (including postseason).
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.