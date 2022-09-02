Last season, Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker again showed why he belongs amongst the NBA’s elite players. Appearing in 68 games, Booker posted averages of 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists en route to earning All-NBA First Team honors. The 25-year-old’s play helped lead the Suns to a franchise-best 64 wins and the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed before they were ousted in the second round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks in stunning fashion.

What is Devin Booker’s Contract?

Booker will continue to call Phoenix home for the foreseeable future, inking a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension this offseason. The deal kicks in during the 2024-25 campaign, keeping the Michigan native in a Suns uniform through 2027-28.